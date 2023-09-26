The Atlantic Coast Conference released its full schedule on Tuesday evening and now Pitt’s complete 2023-24 basketball schedule is finalized. The 11-game non-conference portion of the schedule was announced previously, and the 20-game ACC slate fits in the final piece of the puzzle.

The Panthers will play every team in the league at least once, but will have six home and home games against the likes of Clemson, Duke, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest.

Pitt will open ACC play on Sunday December 3rd at the Petersen Events Center against Clemson. The matchup with the Tigers splits a pair of high profile non-conference games with Missouri and West Virginia, creating a difficult three-game stretch for sixth year head coach Jeff Capel and his squad.

Pitt’s second ACC game is on December 30th at Syracuse. From that game on, the Panthers will close the year 19 consecutive games against league play. The meeting against the Orange will be Pitt’s first game ever at The Dome without Jim Boeheim as head coach for Syracuse.

Pitt was relegated to the ACC Network and regional broadcasts for much of last season, but the Panthers will be looking at an ESPN showdown on Tuesday January 2nd against North Carolina at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt won both meetings against the Tar Heels last season.

One week later, Pitt will get the other ACC blue blood coming to town with Duke set for a 9:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network. The Blue Devils have been projected to be one of the top five teams in college basketball this season. Eleven days later, the Panthers will square off with Duke in Durham. That game starts a three-game road trip followed by games at Georgia Tech and defending ACC champion Miami on January 27th.

Pitt’s February slate is highlighted by a trio of Saturday home games. The Panthers take on Notre Dame (2/3), Louisville (2/17), and Virginia Tech (2/24) for Saturday evening games in front of the Oakland Zoo.

The Panthers will then have back-to-back road games against Clemson and Boston College, then will close out the season with a pair of home games. Pitt will take on Florida State on Tuesday March 5th for a 9;00 p.m. tip, then will conclude the year with a Saturday night game against North Carolina State slated for a 7:45 p.m. tip on The CW, which will also serve as the team's senior day.

Pitt is coming off a 24-12 campaign in which they made the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers return a pair of starters off of that team led by last year’s leading scorer and rebound Blake Hinson, plus big man Federiko Federiko.

Complete Schedule

Wednesday 11/1 Pitt-Johnstown 7:00 (exhibition)

Monday 11/6 North Carolina A&T 7:00

Friday 11/10 Binghamton 7:00

Monday 11/13 Florida Gulf Coast 7:00 (ACC Network)

Friday 11/17 Jacksonville 7:00

Wednesday 11/22 Florida (Brooklyn) 9:30 (ESPN2/U)

Friday 11/24 Baylor or Oregon State (Brooklyn)

Tuesday 11/28 Missouri 7:30 (ESPNU)

Sunday 12/3 Clemson 2:00 (ACC Network)

Wednesday 12/6 @West Virginia 9:00 (ESPN2/U)

Saturday 12/9 Canisius 6:00 (ACC Network)

Saturday 12/16 South Carolina State 2:00 (ACC Network)

Wednesday 12/20 Purdue-Ft. Wayne 7:00 Saturday 12/30 @Syracuse noon (The CW)

Tuesday 1/2 North Carolina 7:00 (ESPN/2/U)

Saturday 1/6 @Louisville noon (The CW)

Tuesday 1/9 Duke 9:00 (ACC Network)

Tuesday 1/16 Syracuse 7:00 (ESPN/2/U)

Saturday 1/20 @Duke 8:00 (ACC Network)

Tuesday 1/12 @Georgia Tech (ESPN/2/U)

Saturday 1/27 @Miami TBD (The CW)

Wednesday 1/31 Wake Forest 7:00 (ACC Network)

Saturday 2/3 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday 2/7 @NC State 7:00 (ESPN/2/U)

Tuesday 2/13 @Virginia 7:00 (ACC Network)

Saturday 2/17 Louisville 6:30 (ACC Network)

Tuesday 2/20 @Wake Forest 9:00 (ACC Network)

Saturday 2/24 Virginia Tech 5:30 (The CW)

Tuesday 2/27 @Clemson 7:00 (ACC Network)

Saturday 3/2 @Boston College 6:00 (ACC Network)

Tuesday 3/5 Florida State 9:00 (ESPN/2/U)

Saturday 3/9 NC State 7:45 (The CW)