Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: The Wildcat, the nickel and more from the Syracuse game

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - 10 thoughts from the weekend | Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's overtime win | Pitt stands up to adversity in win over Syracuse | PODCAST: The Drive Home after the Syracuse game | Co...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}