Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Syracuse

Pitt (9-2, 6-1) will face Syracuse (5-6, 2-5) at the Carrier Dome Saturday night in the regular-season finale. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the game.

Time, TV and radio

Pitt-Syracuse will kick off at 7:30 pm and be broadcast on the ACC Network with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

According to BetMGM.com as of Monday morning, Pitt is a 10.5-point favorite at Syracuse with the over/under set at 59 points. Weather outlook

Syracuse will host Pitt in the Carrier Dome, so the game won’t be affected by the elements. Outside the Dome, though, weather.com is projecting a 70% chance of snow the night before the game and through the day on Saturday, with a high temperature of 33 degrees. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Narduzzi will not hold his regular press briefing on Thursday due to Thanksgiving. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Top storylines

- The big storyline for Pitt is what the Panthers accomplished on Saturday when they clinched the Coastal Division championship with a 48-38 win over Virginia in the final game of the season at Heinz Field. Now the team will wait to see who emerges from the Atlantic Division as their opponent for the ACC Championship Game. Wake Forest, Clemson and N.C. State are the three possibilities. - Despite already clinching the Coastal, Pitt still has something to play for on Saturday. A victory would give the Panthers their first season with at least 10 wins since 2009, and it would make 2021 the first time Pitt has won 10 games in the regular season since the Panthers went 11-1 in 1981, Jackie Sherrill’s final season. - Syracuse has something to play for, too. The Orange are 5-6, leaving them one game short of bowl eligibility, and while there will be teams who get invited to bowls with five wins, Syracuse likely would prefer to get a sixth win and not roll the dice on a postseason invite.