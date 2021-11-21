Addison shines in Pitt's 48-38 Coastal clinching win over Virginia

The story of the 2021 Pitt Panthers has largely been written by the play of senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. In Saturday’s 48-38 victory over Virginia, this chapter was about Jordan Addison.

The sophomore wide receiver finished with 14 catches for 202 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown receptions, including an acrobatic catch and run late in the game to put Pitt up two scores.

"Another gutsy performance for Kenny Pickett, him and Jordan Addison,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference. “Maybe they're a tie for the Heisman. If Jordan Addison didn't get the Biletnikoff today, I don't know who does.”

Heisman might be out of reach for the young receiver, but the Biletnikoff Award given to the top receiver in the country? The Maryland native staked a pretty big claim to that award on Saturday.

Addison now has 74 catches for 1,272 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. His 2021 campaign puts his name among many other Panther greats, like former Biletnikoff winners Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant.

His 74 receptions this season are the 7th most in a single season for a Pitt receiver. Addison’s 1,273 yardage mark is good for fourth, and his 15 touchdowns are third most in a single season.

He still has three more games to play.

“I hope there’s no questions about that,” Pickett said of Addison’s Biletnikoff campaign. “He played out of his mind today, made every play. I made sure I knew where No. 3 was at all times because he gives us a chance to win.”

Two of Addison’s touchdowns came on fourth downs for the Panthers. Rather than opting to run, or making a more conservative play call, Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple trusted the star receiver to make big play after big play in crucial situations.

“Kenny, Jordan, and Coach Whipple, it's like one yard, we can run a quarterback sneak and probably get it,” Narduzzi recounted of Addison’s third touchdown, a 34-yarder on 4th and 1. "But it's big plays in the game. It's why you hire good people to do the job and set it up and get it done.”

Addison appreciates the trust his teammates and coaches have in him to make plays in tough spots.

“It really just shows how much trust they have in me to go out there and make that play and that gives me a lot of confidence,” he said of having his number called in money down situations.

The two fourth down touchdown grabs were key in helping Pitt stay out in front of the pesky Virginia Cavaliers. His final score was the most important, however.

Pitt faced a third-and-five from its own 38 with a little over two minutes on the game clock clenching to a narrow 41-38 advantage.

Pickett launched a pass and the Virginia defender seemed to have a beat on it, but as he broke for the ball so did Addison. Pitt’s star receiver ripped the ball out and broke loose for a 68-yard score to give the Panthers a much needed insurance touchdown.

“I threw it on a rope and I trust Jordan to go make a play and he comes down,” Pickett said of the last touchdown of the night. “That’s just the kind of trust and faith I have in him when he goes out there.”

“We’ve been working on that play all week in practice,” Addison said. "Game time comes, third down and my team needed a play and I was just happy to go out there and make it for them.”

Pitt moved to 9-2 on the season with the victory. The Panthers have already clinched a berth in the ACC Title game, and next week they will look to grab a 10-win season for the first time since 2009.

Addison tried to be stoic in his postgame press conference, but when asked about his performance on Saturday, he revealed a big grin.

“I would say I had a great night, but I’m always going to try to go in the film room and see what I could have done better,” he said.

Not sure there will be much to find wrong on film with this performance.