Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Miami

No. 17 Pitt (6-1, 3-0) will look to continue its four-game winning streak this Saturday when the Panthers host Miami (3-4, 1-2) at Heinz Field. Here’s everything you need to get ready for the game.

Time, TV and radio info

Pitt-Miami will kick off at noon ET at Heinz Field. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

As of Monday morning, Pitt is an 11-point favorite to beat Miami, with the over/under set at 63. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will have a high of 54 degrees with a 44% chance of precipitation. Game week schedule

Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.

Notes of note

- Pitt is 11-28-1 all-time against Miami, including a 6-15 mark in home games. The Panthers upset the Hurricanes to close the 2017 season at Heinz Field; prior to that, their last home win over Miami was in 1997. And Pitt’s last home win in the series before that was in 1976. - Pitt is 6-1 to open a season for the second time under Narduzzi. The Panthers got off to a 6-1 start in 2015, Narduzzi’s first year in Pittsburgh, before losing three of their final five games, including two in a row to drop from 6-1 to 8-3. - Prior to 2015, Pitt’s last 6-1 start was 2009. That team eventually improved to 9-1 before losing two to close the regular season. The 2006 Panthers were also 6-1 but suffered a five-game losing streak to finish 6-6. - Pitt’s 3-0 start in the ACC this season also marks the first time the Panthers have hit that mark since Narduzzi’s first season. They won their fourth conference game that season to improve to 4-0 but only won two of their final four ACC games. - In the aftermath of the win over Clemson, Pitt moved up to No. 17 in this week's Associated Press college football poll. That's the Panthers' highest midseason ranking since they reached No. 8 late in the 2009 season. Top storylines

- The top storyline for Pitt is Kenny Pickett, as the super senior quarterback continues to be one of the best in the nation.

Pickett's national ranks Stat National rank Passing yards 2,271 yards 9th Passing yards per game 324.4 ypg 8th Passing efficiency 178.0 4th Passing touchdowns 25 4th Total offense 352.3 yards per game 5th