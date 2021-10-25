Need to know: Everything to get ready for Pitt-Miami
MORE HEADLINES - 2024 four-star athlete expected Pitt to win | Four-star Gallagher on Pitt's win over Clemson: "It was great" | PODCAST: Reactions to Pitt's win over Clemson | Slideshow: Photos from Saturday at Heinz Field | Five takeaways on Pitt's win | GET THE BEST PITT COVERAGE WITH THIS EXTENDED FREE TRIAL
No. 17 Pitt (6-1, 3-0) will look to continue its four-game winning streak this Saturday when the Panthers host Miami (3-4, 1-2) at Heinz Field.
Here’s everything you need to get ready for the game.
Time, TV and radio info
Pitt-Miami will kick off at noon ET at Heinz Field. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan.
What’s the spread?
As of Monday morning, Pitt is an 11-point favorite to beat Miami, with the over/under set at 63.
Weather outlook
According to weather.com, Saturday in Pittsburgh will have a high of 54 degrees with a 44% chance of precipitation.
Game week schedule
Pat Narduzzi will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at noon. Select players and assistant coaches will address the media on Tuesday and Wednesday; Narduzzi will also have his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
On Thursday, Narduzzi will have his final press briefing of the week.
Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m.
Notes of note
- Pitt is 11-28-1 all-time against Miami, including a 6-15 mark in home games. The Panthers upset the Hurricanes to close the 2017 season at Heinz Field; prior to that, their last home win over Miami was in 1997. And Pitt’s last home win in the series before that was in 1976.
- Pitt is 6-1 to open a season for the second time under Narduzzi. The Panthers got off to a 6-1 start in 2015, Narduzzi’s first year in Pittsburgh, before losing three of their final five games, including two in a row to drop from 6-1 to 8-3.
- Prior to 2015, Pitt’s last 6-1 start was 2009. That team eventually improved to 9-1 before losing two to close the regular season. The 2006 Panthers were also 6-1 but suffered a five-game losing streak to finish 6-6.
- Pitt’s 3-0 start in the ACC this season also marks the first time the Panthers have hit that mark since Narduzzi’s first season. They won their fourth conference game that season to improve to 4-0 but only won two of their final four ACC games.
- In the aftermath of the win over Clemson, Pitt moved up to No. 17 in this week's Associated Press college football poll. That's the Panthers' highest midseason ranking since they reached No. 8 late in the 2009 season.
Top storylines
- The top storyline for Pitt is Kenny Pickett, as the super senior quarterback continues to be one of the best in the nation.
|Stat
|National rank
|
Passing yards
|
2,271 yards
|
9th
|
Passing yards per game
|
324.4 ypg
|
8th
|
Passing efficiency
|
178.0
|
4th
|
Passing touchdowns
|
25
|
4th
|
Total offense
|
352.3 yards per game
|
5th
- With 302 passing yards on Saturday, Pickett has thrown for 10,255 yards in his career, making him the second quarterback in Pitt history to eclipse 10,000 passing yards. He now trails Alex Van Pelt by 1,012 yards for the No. 1 spot on Pitt’s all-time passing list.
- To pass Van Pelt, Pickett would need to average 203 yards per game over the final five regular-season games - an average that would obviously drop depending on the number of postseason games Pitt plays.
- Led by Pickett, the Panthers have the No. 4 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 45.3 points per game. But Pitt is also No. 26 in scoring defense, giving up 19.6 points per game. The Panthers have held six of the season’s seven opponents under their season average for scoring - including all four Power Five teams they’ve faced.
- Miami will come to Heinz Field averaging 32.1 points per game. The Hurricanes scored 31 to earn their first Power Five win of the season in a 31-30 win over N.C. State on Saturday.