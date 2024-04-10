After one year of changing formats, the draft is back.

Pat Narduzzi said Tuesday that Pitt’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday will feature two teams that are drafted by the players, returning to a format that Narduzzi has favored since he took over the Panthers prior to the 2015 season.

When Narduzzi arrived at Pitt, he brought the idea from Michigan State, where he had been defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio. In the format, the coordinators start by drafting the assistant coaches and the assistant coaches then draft the seniors.

On draft day, the seniors - with some guidance from the assistant coaches - draft the teams. There’s strategy involved, as the drafting happens by position, with one team “opening” a position and then all of the players at that position getting drafted to finish the round.

Narduzzi used the draft format every year from 2015-19 and 2021-22 - there was no spring game in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - but last year he switched things up. Rather than having the players draft rosters for the Blue and Gold teams, Narduzzi turned to a more traditional offense-vs.-defense format.

The advantage of that approach was that it kept units together, so the players who had been working next to each other all spring - on the offensive line, for instance - could have some continuity in the spring game, as opposed to the draft format, which mixed and matched first, second and third-team players.

“I really didn’t want to do it a year ago,” Narduzzi said Tuesday. “I don’t want to say I got talked into it; sometimes you get talked into it. ‘We have to do it this way, it’s better’ - all that baloney. Okay. And that’s the first year I’ve done it like that; maybe it’s a soft way of doing it, I guess. Maybe that’s all part of the toughness: the drafting is harder. It makes it harder on the offense, defense. Maybe it’s not as clean a scrimmage as you’d like it to be, because of maybe some things are mixed up. But we’ll have our own little flavor this year to make it better. We’ll show you that tomorrow.”