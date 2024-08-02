Narduzzi on the OL, the latest practice and more
Pat Narduzzi met the media before Pitt's practice on Friday and talked about the offensive line, the latest from training camp and more. Here's a full rundown of what he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news