West Virginia ties it up again

Pitt is hosting West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium today for the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. Here’s the latest from the game.

FIRST QUARTER West Virginia won the coin toss and took the ball to open the game. After Jaheim White broke an 11-yard run to move the sticks, Pitt’s defense stiffened up and Kyle Louis made a great tackle on third down to force the Mountaineers to punt. The Panthers couldn’t capitalize on the punt, though, as Eli Holstein went 1-for-2 for three yards and Pitt went three-and-out. The ensuing punt gave WVU the ball at its own 47, but the Mountaineers got the first big play of the game on second down when Garrett Greene threw to Rodney Gallagher for a 33-yard gain. Three snaps later, WVU was facing third-and-4 from the Pitt 10 and Greene found running back C.J. Donaldson wide open for an easy touchdown. West Virginia 7, Pitt 0 - 7:58, 1st quarter Pitt’s offense came alive after the WVU touchdown. Desmond Reid got the next drive started with a nine-yard run, and Holstein picked up a first down with an eight-yard pass to Kenny Johnson. On the next play, Holstein and Johnson connected down the left side for 42 yards, but the offense stalled inside the 20 and Ben Sauls finished the drive with a 31-yard field goal. West Virginia 7, Pitt 3 - 6:17, 1st quarter

Pitt’s defense held WVU to a three-and-out on the next possession, and the Panthers’ offense took over at its own 28. A back pass to Reid lost seven yards on first down, but Pitt got all of that and more back when Holstein’s second-down pass to Johnson was deflected - only for Johnson to grab it out of midair and pick up 21 yards. A 13-yard pass to Mumpfield kept the chains moving, as did a 21-yard check-down to Reid and a 12-yard scramble by Holstein that moved the ball to the 11. On second-and-8 from the 9, Holstein stepped up in the pocket and found Reid in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass to take the lead. Pitt 10, West Virginia 7 - 0:30, 1st quarter

SECOND QUARTER West Virginia had the ball to open the second quarter and drove across midfield on a Greene pass to tight end Kole Taylor that picked up 17 yards. WVU then converted a third-and-2 from the Pitt 35 with a horse collar penalty on Pitt defensive end Jimmy Scott. That penalty moved the ball to the 20, where Greene and Taylor connected for a 15-yard gain on a screen pass. One snap later, White took a handoff and ran five yards for a touchdown. West Virginia 14, Pitt 10 - 11:54, 2nd quarter

Pitt had an answer for the West Virginia touchdown, although the ensuing drive almost ended before it got started when Holstein was sacked for a nine-yard loss on first down during a failed flea-flicker attempt. A defensive holding penalty on third-and-long kept the drive alive, though, and an 11-yard run by Reid plus a pair of passes to Raphael Williams moved the ball inside the 20. After a few penalties on both teams, Holstein stepped up in the pocket on second-and-10 from the 19 and found Reid for his second touchdown pass of the game. Pitt 17, West Virginia 14 - 7:01, 2nd quarter West Virginia got the ball to midfield on its next drive, but on third-and-10 from the 50, Greene missed his target and Pitt redshirt freshman safety Cruce Brookins recorded his first career interception to get the ball back to the Panthers with four-plus minutes left in the half.

Pitt took the ball at its own 20 and picked up one first down plus more to get close to midfield. But on fourth-and-1 from the Pitt 49, Holstein attempted a shovel pass of sorts to Johnson, and the play lost a yard, giving West Virginia possession at the Pitt 48 with 1:27 left in the half. Greene did the heavy lifting on the Mountaineers’ drive, scrambling for 23 yards to overcome a holding penalty and move the ball to the 35. Three plays later, WVU kicker Michael Hayes converted a 44-yard attempt to send the game to halftime tied at 17-17. Pitt 17, West Virginia 17 - 0:25, 2nd quarter

THIRD QUARTER Pitt got the ball to open the second half but couldn’t do anything with the possession and had to punt after going three-and-out. Caleb Junko’s punt pinned WVU at its own 13, and Pitt’s defense forced the Mountaineers into fourth-and-3 at the 33 after giving up a first down. But WVU punter Oliver Straw read Pitt’s punt return unit and made a rather casual run for 12 yards to pick up a first down. Three plays later, the Panthers had the Mountaineers in fourth down again, and this time, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio blocked Straw’s punt. Brandon George picked up the ball and ran 24 yards to the end zone to put the Panthers ahead by a touchdown. Pitt 24, West Virginia 17 - 8:27, 3rd quarter