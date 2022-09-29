The Pitt football team is off to a 3-1 start to the 2022 season, the same record the team had through four games a year ago. The two teams have taken different approaches to get there. The 2021 version was led by Heisman contender Kenny Pickett, who had 1,342 passing yards and 15 touchdowns at this point last year.

The current team is being sparked by the running game, and features the nation’s sixth leading rusher Israel Abanikanda. The team is still getting the results, but in a different manner. Of course the 2022 strategy has limited some chances for a number of players, most notably the wide receivers. The group is taking a patient approach through the early portion of the schedule waiting for their chance to see more usage.

“I definitely think more opportunities will open up,” sophomore wide receiver Konata Mumpfield said. “Izzy has been doing a great job, all the running backs have been doing a great job and then I also feel like it’s helping me take my next step in my game with blocking.”

Not many wide receivers want to talk about blocking, but rather than being discouraged by the lack of chances, Mumpfield and his position mates are looking at it as a way to grow.

“I thought that was very unselfish of our room,” receivers coach Tiquan Underwood said of his group’s play on Saturday in Pitt’s 45-24 win over Rhode Island. “When the opportunities do come we just have to be ready and make the play.”

Mumpfield leads Pitt with 17 receptions on the season, though it is not the start of the season many had envisioned. He recorded five catches last week, but those receptions only went for 42 yards. The Akron transfer came in with high hopes to be a big player in this offense, and there have been some big catches mixed in there, but he has also had some drops early on the season that have proven costly. Underwood believes Mumpfield and all of his receivers have grown from those early mistakes.

“We had a few drops, few mistakes early on in the season and we’ve learned from those mistakes,” the Pitt assistant said. "As long as we’re learning from it and pushing forward, I feel like this group is going to be fine.”

The next step for the Pitt wide receivers is really just to show it in a game. In fairness to them, the pasty two weeks haven’t really afforded them many chances. Two weeks ago backup quarterback Nate Yarnell started, against Western Michigan and this past week against Rhode Island the team kept a basic game plan for Kedon Slovis who was coming off an injury.

The word around the receivers room is patience according to Underwood. He said he believes his group can handle the extra opportunities when they do come their way.

“Honestly, very confident, because we see it each and every day in practice,” Underwood said of what he expects when his group is called upon to do more. “And it’s going to come. Sometimes you just have to be patient. You have to be a team player. You have to be unselfish.”

The receivers believe it is more of a matter of ‘when, not if’ in terms of getting more chances in the passing game.

“We trust his plan,” Mumpfield said of Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offensive scheme. "I think it’s all going to come together. Izzy has been doing a great job running the ball and people are going to stack the box and those opportunities will come.”

Mumpfield is especially looking forward to those chances. While he is leading the team in receptions, there have been some plays he would certainly like to have back, and also show he can be a featured weapon in this offense.

“I don’t think I played my best ball yet,” Mumofield said when asked to evaluate his first four games at Pitt. “I’m definitely not satisfied with where I’m at as a player…I think towards the end of the season we’ll grow and get a lot better.”