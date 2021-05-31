Pitt picks up a commitment from Mouhamadou Gueye

Pitt has picked up a transfer from Mouhamadou Gueye, a 6'9" forward from Stony Brook. Gueye was the America East Defensive Player of Year and was on the first team all-defensive team in 2021 after averaging 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks this past season for the Seawolves.

Gueye is a native of Staten Island and played at the junior college level at Monroe College for two years prior to his time at Stony Brook. He was a top-100 junior college recruit after averaging 16 points and 8 rebounds a game his sophomore season.

Gueye will come to Pitt with one year of eligibility remaining and will be expected to help the front court depth immediately and be a big defensive presence inside. The 6'9" forward joins a front court that includes sophomores John Hugley, Noah Collier, and Max Amadasun, along with newcomers Chris Payton and Daniel Oladapo.

Gueye is the third graduate transfer that Jeff Capel has brought in this offseason. In addition to Oladapo, Pitt also signed Texas Tech transfer Jamarius Burton. In total Pitt has five newcomers set for next season with just one of those being a high school recruit in Nate Santos.

Pitt has a total of 12 scholarship players set for next season, and still has room for two more players. Senior guard Nike Sibane is using his free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA thus giving Pitt room to carry for 14 players for the 2021-22 season.