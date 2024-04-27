Bub Means was just picked by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Means, a 6-foot-1 and 212-pound wide receiver, played for Pitt over the past two seasons. His selection makes him the first wide receiver to be drafted out of Pitt since Tyler Boyd went to the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round back in 2016.

Means began his career at Tennessee coming as a three-star prospect out of the state of Georgia. The Volunteers had him playing defensive back, but he felt his future was as a receiver. He then transferred to Louisiana Tech and spent two seasons with the Bulldogs before arriving in Pittsburgh prior to the 2022 campaign.

Over two seasons at Pitt, Means recorded 68 catches for 1,122 yards, and seven touchdowns. His senior year saw his best individual totals with 41 receptions for 721 yards and six scores. Three of his six touchdown catches went for over 45 yards, flashing his big play potential.

The raw statistics for Means were on the low side compared to some other receivers in his class, as his career coincided with a two-year stretch where Pitt had five different starting quarterbacks. With limited production this past season, the aspect that carried Means’ draft stock was his reputation as a big-time athlete.

He proved that at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis where he ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, posted a 39.5 vertical, and repped out 19 on bench press. Means was built for a combine setting and it is something everyone inside of the program was expecting.

“I mean, you look at Tyler Boyd he was so smooth and athletic, but Bub, we call him a monster receiver,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of Means after the school’s pro day event. “There’s burners and monsters. I mean he’s a monster who is kind of a burner when you look at his speed at the pro day and at the combine. He ranks up there pretty high.”

Means’ athleticism flashed at the combine and the East-West Shrine Bowl and caught the attention of several draft experts.

“Everything that I hear about me is a blessing,” Means said after his pro day after he started to generate some buzz as a prospect. “It’s just a blessing to be in this position. I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had and just ready to go out there and show what I can do.”

Means becomes the second player to be selected for the Panthers in this draft following Matt Goncalves, who was taken in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday evening.

Heading into his rookie year, Means will join a Saints team that posted a 9-8 record last year. He will be working with veteran quarterback Derek Carr, and join a wide receiver room fronted by budding star Chris Olave.