Manalac on Dennis, the depth of the linebackers, and more

Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac met with the media following Pitt’s practice on Friday. The Panthers assistant discussed the importance of Sir’Vocea Dennis. He also talked about his depth and some of his newcomers. Here is a complete rundown of everything he had to say.





You have had a lot of turnover in your room, but what’s it like having a constant like Sir’Vocea in the middle for your room?

Manalac: Yea. ‘Voce has done a great job. Excited about what he brings every day to the room and we’ve got a hungry room. (Saturday’s) a big day, scrimmage day and a lot of hungry guys ready to prove themselves. I’m excited to see what they can do.

What have you seen from Kamara so far?

Manalac: Bangally has shown a change of direction, collision skills are improving, assignments are on point. He’s stringing together a lot of consistent days of performing at a high level. So he’s doing it the right way. He’s come a long way and I’m excited what he’s able to do and excited to see him perform tomorrow.

What do you like most about your room?

Manalac: The hunger. They’re hungry, they come every day. They are eager. They are watching extra tape. They’re holding each other accountable, so I think it’s a good group, good brotherhood and like I said I think they are hungry.

Is that something that builds even when you’re not around? Like the guys are building that…

Manalac: Absolutely. I think Coach Narduzzi has done an unbelievable job of building this team culture, but within each pocket and each individual room and each unit, there’s a little bit special brotherhood and certainly that exists in the linebacker room. I love coming back from staff meeting and seeing everyone in there trying to find an edge. Looking for ways they can improve and get better. So I am excited about that.

What has Simon brought to the room that maybe you were missing?

Manalac: Shayne Simon has done an unbelievable jon coming here very mature. First, coming here and building trust and relationships with the other guys and then buying into the way we do things, our scheme, and he continues to grow everyday. He’s mature guy, works his tail off, and really excited about what he’s done.

What is your level of trust in Brandon George in the middle?

Manalac: I have a great level of trust in Brandon George. He’s a rock and he’s been in the fire before. Mentally he’s sharp and the guys trust him. So I have a great trust for Brandon George in the middle.

So you would have some flexibility to move Dennis to the outside possibly?

Manalac: ‘Voce has a lot of versatility. He could play at any spot and definitely Brandon is trusted in the middle.

What impact has Tylar Wiltz made and how does he fit in with your group?

Manalac: Absolutely. Tylar has come in day one and just worked his tail off. He’s got a great attitude everyday, comes to work. He knows he’s got to prove it every single day, so tomorrow is a big day for Tylar, but he’s one of those guys that gives us an opportunity to have guys that can play multiple positions. So he’s learning every day, he’s growing every day, learning our system. He’s got a lot of skills already, he’s a veteran player, so just fine tuning those to what we do at Pitt.

You had a lot of playing time for more than three guys last year, do you see that same situation developing this year?

Manalac: Yea, I think we’re building that depth. The ability to keep guys fresh so they can go out there and play twitchy and do the things we need to do and if that game extends, we can stay fresh longer. Certainly building that depth and have the ability to rotate if needed.

We talked to your guys and they mentioned about playing multiple positions. Is that something you expect to continue into the season or do you think guys will settle in at one spot?

Manalac: We’ll settle a little bit, but I definitely believe in having those guys cross train. I think it helps them understand the big picture better and gives them versatility and if there’s an opportunity for a guy to step up and he understands the position, he can flourish if he has that background of information.

What have you noticed from Buddy Mack so far?

Manalac: Buddy is working his tail off. So developing some of those collision skills that are a little bit different at safety. He’s progressing, he’s growing, and he’s working his tail off so I am excited about what he is doing.

Kyle Louis is the freshman in your room. How is he coming along?

Manalac: Kyle is working. He’s learning. I’m excited about how he’s moving. He’s going to have a bright future here. Kyle Louis is going to be a good player here.

Linebackers in this age are smaller and faster, but is Shayne more of a traditional thumper type linebacker or can he move around too?

Manalac: Shayne has got great size and stature, but don’t let that lead you thinking he can’t move. I mean he's a very fluid mover. He can change directions, but he can thump. He’s got the ability to do both, so I’m excited about as far as what he brings to the table as far as size and moving skills.

What is it like having Marquan Pope around?

Manalac: I love having Marquan around. He’s a very mature guy. He’s done a great job. He’s staying in and learning and helping the other guys, mentor and staying involved. He’s right there in the fire, so I love having him around.

With these linebackers, they’re able to supplement the defensive line in getting to the quarternack. What’s it like having their skills around too?

Manalac: It’s huge. I think as an opposing offense looks at us, we have multiple blitz threats so they have to be aware of our guys at the second level because we have the ability to shoot gaps and make plays. It just makes us better up front. Our D-Line is tremendous here as you know and it certainly opens up opportunities for us and when we’re screaming downhill, we’re taking double teams off and we’re making quarterbacks on third downs identify different blitz threats, checking protections different ways, so we make each other better.