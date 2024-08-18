PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Malachi Thomas emerges as a potential freshman contributor

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The Pitt football team is in the midst of the third week of training camp in preperation for the 2024 season. This about this time of year when coaches start to have a feel if a true freshmen will be able to help the team or not.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice in the Southside, Pat Narduzzi was asked this very question. Most of Pitt’s highly-regarded freshmen are on the defensive side of the ball, and the Panthers’ head coach made sure to rattle off those names. But when it came to offense, he had a surprise answer: Malachi Thomas, a 6-foot-4 tight end out of the state of Georgia.

“Young tight end that has done an outstanding job so far, picking up stuff,” Narduzzi said of Thomas. “He's tough. He's physical. I think he's going to be a special football player for us… That's a guy that stands out to me that's going to get some time, if he continues to progress, and it’s a big if. We’ll see what happens when we go to Acrisure this Sunday.”

Heading into the second scrimmage and being in the conversation for playing time is not a bad place to be as a true freshman, especially one that was a late addition to the 2024 recruiting class.

Pitt did not have a tight end sign in December, but had Thomas on their radar. Everything started to align in February, and a late offer from Pitt led to an immediate commitment from the talented Georgia tight end, who made his decision without ever having visited Pittsburgh.

“I came here, never seen it, just committed blindly, and it was the best decision of my life,” Thomas told reporters after practice Wednesday. “I like the city, though. The city is fun, live, because I’m from the South and we don’t see tall buildings like this.”

Moving to a new place sight unseen can be overwhelming, not to mention he did not enroll early either. Thomas showed up in Pittsburgh this summer, and started to make a name for himself right away.

“I made some plays on the first string defense that really got me standing out on the first day I got here,” Thomas recalled. “I’ve been making plays ever since and just staying consistent.”

Thomas was not highly recruited, but as a high school player, he was a stand out for his team. He starred for Thomas County Central High School, and helped lead his team to a 15-0 state championship season as a senior. Thomas was the leading receiver with 42 catches for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“The process was simple,” Thomas said of his recruitment. “I wanted to go power-five.”

He had additional offers from programs like Buffalo, Charlotte, Georgia State, Old Dominion, and Troy. But once Pitt entered the mix, it was basically a wrap. Given his light recruitment, and being an add-on late in the process, Thomas does not have the profile of a freshman you would expect to see the field, but he has defied the odds thus far.

His teammates are certainly impressed with what they have seen out of Thomas.

“Malachi, he’s been doing way better from when I first had met him,” said senior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds. “I know his game a little bit, but he’s definitely getting way more comfortable in the offense and making plays. I think he could be a key piece.”

Pitt’s tight end room certainly has a defined pecking order at the top. Senior Gavin Bartholomew is the main player here, but after that, things are fluid. There is Oregon State transfer Jake Overman in the mix, along with veteran Jake Renda, but Thomas is taking advantage of some opportunities that have been thrown his way of late.

“It’s just making me work harder, making me grow up and mature more so I can just fill in that role,” he explained.

It remains to be seen how much the tight end will be involved, and how many snaps are going to be available with Bartholomew taking the majority. Thomas is just working on getting the offense down during camp, so he can remain in the mix for playing time once the season starts.

“This offense, it’s hard to learn,” said Thomas. “It’s dynamic, fast, and so many options. It’s been a crazy experience learning the offense. It’s a great offense, probably the best offense I’ve ever seen.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL21hbGFjaGktdGhvbWFzLWVtZXJnZXMtYXMtYS1wb3RlbnRp YWwtZnJlc2htYW4tY29udHJpYnV0b3IiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtYWxhY2hpLXRob21hcy1lbWVyZ2VzLWFzLWEtcG90 ZW50aWFsLWZyZXNobWFuLWNvbnRyaWJ1dG9yJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzYmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK