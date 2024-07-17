LB Week: Predicting the depth chart
In today’s extended look at the linebacker position, we will be projecting the depth chart for the 2024 season. The Panthers lost all three starters from the 2023 team, and will be ushering in thre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news