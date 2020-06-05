Pitt reeled in its second commitment of the day as Khalil Anderson made the call to become a Panther earlier this evening. Anderson is a 5'11" and 175-pound cornerback out of Atlanta. He chose Pitt over an offer sheet that included the likes of Michigan State, Kansas State, and Duke.

Anderson helped lead Riverwood High School to an 11-1 record this past season. He picked off seven passes, recorded 37 tackles, and deflected five passes during his junior year.

Anderson received his Pitt offer back on April 7th and he spoke to Panther-Lair.com about his connection with cornerbacks coach Archie Collins. "Me and Coach Archie Collins have been talking since like last October and we've just always had a close relationship," he said in an April interview.

Collins will be Anderson's position coach at the college level, but he is also the area recruiter for Georgia and he has helped establish a mini pipeline to the Peach State. In the class of 2020, Pitt signed three players from Georgia: Rashad Battle, Jaylon Barden, and Hunter Sellers. Anderson now becomes the second player from Georgia in this current class joining linebacker Preson LaVant.

Anderson is the second commitment of the day as he joins Pittsburgh-area safety Stephon Hall, who committed this afternoon. Those two recruits brings Pitt class total to 16 members, and the staff should have room to still bring in 8 or 9 more players in this cycle.

Anderson is now the second cornerback in the class as he joins Florida-native Noah Biglow. Pitt has two senior starters at cornerback for this upcoming season with Jason Pinnock and Damarri Mathis, and with unknown depth behind those two, Pitt could probably take on a third cornerback in this class.