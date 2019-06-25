Nahki Johnson saw a unique opportunity, a chance to do something that only one player in the recruiting class of 2021 can do.

On Tuesday, he took that opportunity.

“I want to be a leader of my class,” Johnson told Panther-Lair.com. “When they told me I could be the first commit in the class, I thought about that and said, that would be something special. Something they’ll remember you for.”

So Johnson, a high three-star defensive end at West Mifflin High School, ended his recruitment early and committed to Pitt.

Johnson isn’t the first local player to take the approach of being the first commit in a class in order to act as a leader for that class. Four years ago, Paris Ford committed to Pitt in the fall of his junior year for the same reason, and Johnson wants to follow in those footsteps.

“Paris is like my family. My dad used to babysit him and we’re all from the city, so I really talk to him a lot. When I go up there, I talk to him about it and he says, when you come to Pitt, you’re the hometown hero and everybody knows you. Why wouldn’t you want that?”

Johnson is Pitt’s first commitment in the 2021 class, but he’s the second western Pa. prospect to pick the Panthers in the last four days. On Saturday, Westinghouse defensive end Dayon Hayes joined Pitt’s 2020 class,

“Me and Dayon talk a lot, and he said, ‘I think that wherever I go, you should come with me because we’re both big prospects from the city, we come from the same place, and two special players should play together.’ I agreed with that.

Now Johnson is looking forward to having that kind of impact on other local stars.

“I really want Dorien and Elliott; I want to talk to them and get that D-line together because it all starts with the D-line on defense,” he said. “It’s almost like all you and your friends from little league are still playing together, just staying with each other and keeping a bond. And that bond gets stronger over the years. That’s what we can have.”

Despite not even entering his junior year yet, Johnson (6’3” 225) already has an impressive offer list. Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia offered him, and while he knows that the coaches from those schools aren’t likely to back off, he’s also ready to say he has made his decision.

“I’m 100% committed to Pitt. That’s where my loyalty lies, and when I’m committed to something, I’m committed.”

Johnson’s commitment follows a strong run by Pitt recently. In the last two weeks, the Panthers landed commitments from 13 recruits in the 2020 class, and Johnson thinks that success bodes well for the future.

“They’re going straight up. With all these commitments and good players going to the team, plus the veteran players they have and the guys who will be there when I’m there, it’s all going to go up.”