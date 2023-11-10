Blake, when you guys came out and missed a bunch of shots early, it seemed like you were cold, but it seemed like you guys were able to weather that storm. What did you see from your teammates in those moments to find a groove?

Hinson: I really don’t even honestly remember being cold. I mean, clearly the scoreboard wasn’t adding up. But it’s the same feel the whole time. It doesn’t matter what happens. It’s just, run offense, shoot our shots and that’s all that we know.

Ish, the same question, just as far as, your shots didn’t fall early but you found your rhythm.

Leggett: Yeah, I think as long as we get a good look every time down, the guys - we put in the work, and if it’s not going in a couple times, we put in the work, and if it’s not going in a couple times, we’re just going to keep shooting it, so it’s just constant repetition with us and believing in ourselves.

Blake, do you feel like tonight was a night where you were able to show off some of the stuff you worked on in the offseason? Your handle, conditioning and stuff like that?

Hinson: My handle looked good?

Yeah.

Hinson: Well then it looked good. Look out everybody.

Did you feel like you were in a zone there at the beginning of the second half?

Hinson: Just like I said, totally honest with you, yes, I made more shots in the second half. But the feeling is the same. I’m locked in on trying to win the whole game.

Ish, you had a double-double tonight with 11 rebounds. Last year you had a few double-doubles as well with rebounds. What’s the key to being a guard who can get rebounds?

Leggett: Just being down there. The big guys do a good job of boxing everybody out so, as a guard, it just bounces right there and I grab it. The big guys do a great job and I just clean it up, pretty much.

Ish, you guys played with some pace and you were running down the court, turning offense into defense. Is that something you think you guys will be able to carry over as the competition gets better?

Legget: Yeah, I think we’re very lethal in transition. That’s one of the things we’re trying to do: as soon as we get it out, we get it in the guard’s hands and it’s off to the races we go. It’s definitely something we’re great out.

Ish, how have you continued to balance the mentality and mindset you had at your last place where you maybe you had to do a lot or do it all at times with being here and fitting in with this team? Do you still have some of those instincts you might have had? Are you still trying to find the balance?

Leggett: Yeah, it’s still instincts, but it makes it ten times easier when everybody around you is just as good as you. I feel like it takes a lot of pressure off of my performance, and I just get out there and I go play, not really thinking about much. So credit to the guys around me; they make it a lot easier.

Blake, what does the defensive effort of Fede and Zack, who had three blocks each, do for you guys?

Hinson: It saved us, but we can’t keep relying on that. They’re going to do our job but we also have to do our job to keep those guys from getting downhill. So thank God they’re there, but we have to get better on defense, for sure.

Do you feel like you guys had some communication breakdowns on some of the backdoor cuts or anything like that?

Hinson: No. It was in scout. We knew it. We didn’t execute it. And when I say ‘we,’ it’s a select few, and I’m one of those people. We just have to tap in and get better with it. That’s all. It’s a matter of doing it.

At one point there in the second half, Bub was frustrated with the referees. You guys both pulled him to the side and said something to him. You guys want to tell us what you said to him, trying to get him to calm down?

Hinson: Not going to lie: I don’t remember. No B.S. I don’t know.

It was after the tech and he was about to get the second one.

Hinson: I talked to the other team and I asked what happened. My back was turned. I don’t know what happened.

Ish, did you have something to say to Bub?

Leggett: I just told him to be smart. He’s a great player. He makes great plays a lot, so showing a little emotion is good, but just know when to do it and when not to do it. And talk to us, if anything.

Are there times his fire can be an asset to you guys and give energy to other guys?

Legget: 100 percent. Yeah. We love emotion. But not when it results in a tech, so…