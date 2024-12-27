Heintschel gets first taste of college football

DETROIT — Pitt 2025 quarterback signee Mason Heintschel will officially be a student at the university in January. However, Heintschel got a little crash course this past week as to what it will be like to be a Panther.

Heintschel is out of Clay High School in the Toledo area, a short drive from Ford Field in Detroit. The Panthers appearing in the GameAbove Bowl near his hometown created a unique opportunity.

Heintschel was able to practice with Pitt this past week. The soon-to-be quarterback also got to spend Thursday’s game on the sideline, in a No. 6 Heintschel jersey. In a few short weeks, everything will be officially official, but this little cameo at practice provided a unique, but beneficial experience.

“We found out about last week, I think like Monday or Tuesday that was all going to be able to work out,” Heintschel told Panther-Lair.com about when he found out he could join the team on the field this week. “I had an exam Wednesday so they needed me to come up Thursday for a physical and it all timed up perfectly so we were able to make that work.”

Heintschel will join a room that features returning starter Eli Holstein, as well as Julian Dugger and David Lynch, who manned the quarterback position in Pitt’s 48-46 six overtime loss to Toledo as Holstein sidelined with an injury.

Getting that chance to spend time with his future teammates this week really was benefit according to Heintschel.

“It's been great,” he said after spending the week with the other quarterbacks. “They've all welcomed me with open arms and they've been helping me with the offense all that kind of stuff so they've been doing a really great job and it's been a great ride so far.”

Heintschel committed to Pitt last spring, as he trusted the vision offensive coordinator Kade Bell had for him and the offense. The 2025 recruit got his first on-field work with Bell as a player this week, and it went well.

“It's been great,” Heintschel said of working with his next coordinator. “I feel like just being able to learn what he's trying to build with us and just trying to become the best quarterback I can. I think he's done a really great job and I'm excited to be able to learn more from him.”

Heintschel brings some pedigree to the team next season. As a senior, he threw for 2,444 yards and 35 touchdowns and led his team to its first league title in over 40 years. He also proved to be a capable runner with over 800 yards and six touchdowns as well.

Still, he was thrown into the fire a bit this week, as someone who just finished high school last week.

“It's definitely a change of speed for sure, but you know it's just it's that process of getting acclimated to college football and all that kind of stuff,” he explained. It's been awesome and all the guys have been great with me.”

Heintschel is planning to move into Pitt on January 5th and will be practicing with the team full time for spring ball in March.