Hammond carried the weight in the fourth quarter

Pitt freshman running back Rodney Hammond does not lack confidence. The true freshman back rushed for a team-high 66 yards on 11 carrier, all of which came in the final quarter in Pitt’s 27-17 win over Clemson in front of 60,594 fans at Heinz Field.

“I was waiting on my opportunity,” Hammond told reporters after the game. “I’m always ready and I always make sure I stay ready.”

Pitt’s leading rusher Izzy Abanikanda was knocked out of the game in the third quarter on a big hit. The Panthers needed a spark and turned to the freshman who had been waiting patiently for his chance. Rather than look star struck by the vaunted Tigers defense, Hammond went right at them. His first carry went for 18 yards. He also had rushes of 10 and 13 yards on that first fourth quarter possession that helped lead to a Sam Scarton field goal to expand the Pitt lead.

“I’m made for big games,” Hammond said of facing off against six-time defending ACC Champion Clemson. “No team can intimidate me, I’m not scared of nobody.”

The play of Hammond did not go unnoticed to his older teammates.

“For a true freshman to come in there and do what he did, he did a heck of a job,” Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett said of Hammond.

The freshman out of Virginia now has 251 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He has led Pitt in rushing three times in seven games this season.

“Rodney came in and did a heck of a job on that last drive,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of the freshman.

It wasn’t just the big runs. Hammond carried the ball six times on Pitt’s final drive that ate the game’s final 7:56 off the clock and ended the Tigers' chance at a comeback. His final run resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty, which ultimately ended Clemson’s chances and allowed for Pitt to go into victory formation.

Hammond’s appearance in this game means his redshirt is off the table. He has now played in five games, but as the team’s third leading rusher, Hammond appears like he will continue to be a weapon for this offense moving forward. He will look to bring his quiet, yet confident demeanor to the Pitt rushing attack.

“We’re Pitt; we’re not scared of anybody,” Hammond said. “We’re dogs.”