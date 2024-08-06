Francis 'the freak' Brewu pushes weightroom numbers to extremes
Every year in August, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic releases a list of the top 100 “freaks” in college football.The list is comprised of the players who are the strongest and fastest in the sport, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news