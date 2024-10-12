Five Takeaways from Pitt's 17-15 win over Cal

The Pitt Panthers improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1982 season, following a 17-15 victory overt the Cal Golden Bears at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Pitt also moved to 2-0 in ACC play with the victory, and needed yet another dramatic finish to get there.

Pitt’s high-powered offense was held in check for the first time all season, but the defense also provided its best performance of the year. What stood out from Pitt’s win? Here are my five takeaways.

Survive and advance

There are not style points when it comes to attempting to win a conference title in college football. The only numbers that matter are wins and losses, and for now, Pitt does not have a crooked number in the loss column. The Panthers survived Saturday’s game against Cal with zero points scored in the second half, a gritty defensive performance, and also a bit of luck.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

No team in college football needs to apologize for a win or being undefeated through six games, but especially a team like Pitt, who was picked to finish 13th in the ACC in the preseason, and coming off of a three-win campaign no less.

Fortunately for this team, they are used to nail biters by now, making Saturday easier to stomach, at the very least. The Cal game represented Pitt’s third one-score win of the season. Pitt has ‘found ways to win’ this season, which is a cliché, but also true at the same time. The Panthers have stormed back from second half deficits like in the Cincinnati and West Virginia games with electric offensive displays, and also have played with their backs against the wall defensively in tight games, like today.

Pitt survived, and that’s really the only takeaway that matters.

Hammerin’ heads

The Pitt defense, led by the linebackers specifically, put together their best performance of the season. The 15 points by Cal on Saturday, was the lowest output the Panthers have allowed this season. The Golden Bears had 12 different offensive possessions and only three of them netted any kind of points.

Cal had to punt six times in the game, missed a field goal attempt, and turned the ball over on downs twice, including its final possession with the Pitt defense smelling blood in the water.

That of course, is because that isn simply what they do.

The 'sharks', or the Pitt linebackers, have been the driving force to most of the defense’s success this season, and that held true again on Saturday. Kyle Louis, the main shark himself, led the Panthers with 12 tackles, two TFLs, and a sack. Right behind him was Brandon George with 11 stops, and Braylan Lovelace added seven tackles, and recorded his first two career sacks. The Panthers played without Rasheem Biles due to injury, but Lovelace did more than fine picking up the production, and also with Louis elevating his game yet again.

The linebackers were pacing the efforts against Cal, but Pitt’s pass rush was much improved this week, and that started up front. Sophomore Jimmy Scott exploded for three sacks, obviously a career high for the first-year starter. Pitt’s veteran safeties, Donovan McMillon and Javon McIntyre, both made pivotal plays down the stretch as well.

The sharks were the catalysts, but the defense as a whole delivered a clutch performance for four quarters, and Pitt does not win this game without them.

The league caught up to Eli

You often hear this line of thinking in baseball more than football. But sometimes when a rookie pitcher makes his debut, he can have some success his first few starts and take the league by storm.

Rookies in baseball, much like freshmen in football, can hit a proverbial wall from time to time. The league ‘catches up’ so to speak, and will knock the pitcher around for an afternoon.

On Saturday, Cal did exactly that.

The Golden Bears have a good defense, and there is little denying that. They led the country in interceptions coming into Saturday for a reason. Head coach Justin Wilcox is a defensive-minded coach, and he saw ways on film to exploit a freshman quarterback, and succeeded in that game plan against the Panthers.

Pitt had zero second half points. Holstein was held to a season-low 133 passing yards, and threw two interceptions in a game for the first time in his young career. It felt like the first time Pitt was really, truly playing with a freshman quarterback all season.

Holstein struggled at times in some earlier games, but not like this, and he did not have some heroic drive to save the day either. Holstein missed easy throws. He took shots when they weren’t there, and ignored underneath receivers all game. Pitt’s offense is all about getting guys in space, but he kept looking for tight windows, when the simple play was in front of him.

Holstein took immediate ownership after the game, credited Cal’s defense, but also appeared angry about his performance. I think he sort of got a dose of reality, which is all part of growing up as a player, especially one playing the most important position on the field. Holstein is still primed for big games ahead, and Pitt’s offense isn’t likely to be held to 17 points most nights, but Cal got the better of him on Saturday.