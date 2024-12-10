Hoops notebook: Road tough, bouncing back, and more

The Pitt Panthers scored a hard-fought 64-59 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg. Pitt needed a late push from its star point guard Jaland Lowe, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the final minutes. That storyline stole the headlines over the weekend, but what else is going on in Pitt hoops?

Dive into this week’s notebook.

Bouncing back

Pitt stunk last Wednesday night when it got demolished by Mississippi State 90-57 in Starkville. The Panthers were hardly competitive and got manhandled physically. It was part of a larger theme, as that happened in nearly every single matchup in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Either way, Jeff Capel was unsure how his team would respond to a blowout loss. Plus they traveled straight from Mississippi to Virginia without going home, so it was the tail end of a long stretch of games.

Lowe said the mindset was to ‘get off the mat’ in responding to that Mississippi State loss.

“It's very hard to pick yourselves up after a game like that but that's what great teams have to do,” he explained after scoring 19 points against Virginia Tech. “I believe we're a great team and I trust in my guys and that's what you got to do in order to win and in order to be a team that wants to be champions.”

NETminding

Pitt finds itself No. 16 in the NET rankings. Last week at this time, the Panthers were No. 5. Obviously, the 33-point blowout loss to Mississippi State did not help in the computer rankings.

Still, that’s a pretty strong early position. Pitt is third among ACC teams trailing only Duke and Clemson, the only teams in the league to win their SEC/ACC Challenge showdowns.

The best wins for Pitt at the moment are: Ohio State (No. 21), West Virginia (No. 39), LSU (No. 56), and Murray State (No. 105). A road loss to No. 20 Mississippi State and a neutral defeat to No. 36 Wisconsin aren’t being held against Pitt against too much.

Setting the stage

Pitt’s five-point win over Virginia Tech was just one of nine ACC opening games over the weekend. The conference snuck in an early round of league games before it continues in full around New Year’s Day. There were some takeaways to take from the first slate of ACC games, even if it’s not much to go on for now.

Duke is the best team, then there are a lot of people chasing. Pitt, North Carolina, Clemson, and Wake Forest are all probably in the next realm, with Louisville, and while those first four teams won, none of the results were overly convincing. I think it’s a wide open chase to say who is truly the second best team in the league, but Pitt is one of the main candidates.

SMU looks like it can be a threat near the top of the league, maybe Stanford too, and NC State is going to be battle-tested and a tough team to play in January and February. I’m sure that’s all wrong, but we have to make up our minds early in case we’re right.

Built road tough

In the team’s 64-59 win on Saturday, Pitt ended a six-game losing streak in Blacksburg and picked up its first win in Cassell Coliseum since 2003. Those types of stats have been popping up a lot over the past three seasons.

Pitt is 2-1 in road games this season. The Panthers went 7-4 last year, and 7-5 the year before that. The 16 road wins over the past three years is top five nationally. Zack Austin has been part of nine of those wins and sees a common recipe for success.

“Just playing together, just believing in our abilities, and just trusting in our brothers,” said Austin. “Like tonight, we didn’t have the best shooting night, but we dug down deep and got some stops and got us the win.”