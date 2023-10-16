Pitt pulled off an impressive 38-21 upset win over No. 14 Louisville on Saturday night. The Panthers ended a four-game losing streak with the victory and there were a few standout performances that helped improve the team’s record to 2-4 on the year.

The ACC released its weekly awards on Monday, and Pitt senior cornerback MJ Devonshire earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week, while freshman defensive end Samuel Okunlola grabbed Rookie of the Week honors.

Devonshire’s pick-six in the third quarter increased Pitt’s lead to two scores and swung the momentum in the Panthers’ favor for the remainder of the game. He also posted six tackles and five pass breaks ups as well.

Pitt held a potent Louisville offense scoreless in the second half. Louisville’s offense had some success against the Panthers and it proved to be a physical game with numerous penalties called on the Pitt secondary, but Devonshire and company stood tall in the second half and did not allow the Cardinals to cross into the red zone.

Devonshire has started every game for Pitt this season at cornerback and has totaled 15 tackles and eight break-ups on the year. The interception was the first of the season and fifth of his career. It was also the fourth touchdown of his career as he now has posted three interception returns, plus another on a punt return.

Pitt all-time great Darrelle Revis was known for his ability to make plays at cornerback during his playing days. The Aliquippa native was honored during Pitt’s game on Saturday after being inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this year. Devonshire has long looked up to Revis and made the play with him in the stadium.

“Darrelle spoke about it today, you only get so many opportunities and sometimes you’ll be blind to it and miss it, but if your eyes are open and you’re expecting it, you take advantage of those opportunities,” Devonshire said about Revis’ message to the team prior to the game.

This is the second time Devonshire has won ACC DB of the Week in his career, after previously earning that distinction for his performance against West Virginia in 2022.

Okunlola picked up an ACC weekly award for the first time in his young career after he posted four tackles, a sack, and forced fumble against Louisville. The redshirt freshman now has three sacks on the season and has been earning more playing time in recent weeks.

“He’s been getting better every day in practice,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of Okunlola on Monday. “Coach Patridge called it out last week like, ‘This guy is getting better every week.’”

Okunlola’s big play came on a 2nd and 10 from deep in Pitt territory. Louisville held a 14-7 lead at the time and was driving the ball, but Pitt read the screen from the start and Okunlola was able to bring down Cardinals’ quarterback Jack Plummer and retrieve the ball in one instant.

“How many people get sacks on screens?” Narduzzi asked rhetorically at his press conference. “Sammy just keeps getting better everyday and we expect his role to increase.”