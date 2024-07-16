Four-star wing sets Pitt official visit
Davion Hannah has locked in an official visit with Pitt for the weekend of October 19. The 6’6” small forward is currently the No. 27 prospect in the country for the class of 2025.“I just really wa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news