Confidence brimming around sophomore PG Jaland Lowe

In basketball, a sense of comfort and confidence can make a world of difference for an individual player. When taking stock of Pitt sophomore point guard Jaland Lowe in the preseason, you can see those traits oozing out of him.

“I just feel more comfortable out there,” Lowe told reporters ahead of the team’s first exhibition game set for October 22nd. “My guys and my coaches have put me in a position where I know what I need to do to help this team in order to win, so I just feel more comfortable overall where my game is at and how I’m supposed to fit on the floor and how I’m supposed to impact winning.”

Lowe impacted the team quite a bit as a freshman. After coming off the bench at the start of the season, the Texas native broke into the starting lineup in January and remained there for the team's final 19 games.

During that 19-game span, Lowe averaged 13 points and four assists per game. He logged a double-double against Florida State, hit some dagger 3-pointers in Pitt’s upset over Duke, and equated himself just fine in the ACC Tournament, going for 17 points against top-10 North Carolina on a big stage.

Lowe was superb down the stretch, but he looks even better as he gears up for his second season, and it’s something his teammates are seeing firsthand.

“He just knows more with what his position comes with,” said senior forward Zack Austin. “He’s been going places this summer playing against the best guards in the country, putting in that work and showing that he belongs. Just coming back here and being more of a leader.”

Lowe competed at the CP3 and Nike Elite camps over the summer with some of the best point guards in college basketball. He has put his name on the map nationally with those camp appearance along with the strong second half of his season.. You really don’t have to look too far to find his name on several early NBA mock drafts either.

“For me, he’s the best point guard in the country right now,” said Pitt sophomore center Papa Amadou-Kante. “I don’t care what the rankings say or whatever, but he got so much better, stronger, he shoots better, and he’s very confident right now. Anyone in front of him cannot guard him.”

At times, Lowe was the best player on the floor for the Panthers, with a pair of 20-point games to his credit and several other games where he took command of the team by impacting the Panthers in more ways than just scoring. He managed to win ACC Rookie of the Week once lasr season, when his teammate and friend, Carrington, wasn’t winning the honor.

The next step in his game is leadership, which is a pretty natural responsibility that comes with the position he plays. Pitt had a vocal senior leader last season in Blake Hinson, but with him gone, the sophomore point guard can certainly command the attention of his teammates.

“I’m trying to be more vocal, trying to be more active with the guys and just be more interactive with everybody and try to pick up where Blake left off and where Bub left off a little bit,” Lowe explained. “Those are two guys that we miss a lot that held a heavy presence for us, but me and Ish (Leggett) have tried to carry that torch now.”

The Panthers’ backcourt, with Lowe spearheading it, appears to be a strength. Leggett is the reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year and is also back for a second season at Pitt. Damian Dunn, a transfer from Houston by way of Temple, has scored over 1,200 points in his career, while true freshman Brandin Cummings looks like he will provide a nice spark off the bench.

“I think we have meshed together really well,” Lowe said of his backcourt mates. “All of our games bounce off of each other, like it’s just different aspects. We all bring a different swag to the table and that’s what we need. We all know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we’re going to put each other in situations like that. I’d say we’re doing a pretty good job and we feel comfortable with each other.”

Lowe was able to prove himself as a player last season. After the team’s slow start, the Panthers made a serious push for NCAA Tournament consideration, but were one of the first four teams left out of the dance, a feeling Lowe is hoping to get past this season.

“I’m a kid who watched college basketball growing up watching the tournament, like I want to play in that,” he explained. “And to not be picked in that when I thought we were very deserving, it hurts. We’re going to use that as fuel for sure, because you don’t want to feel that feeling again.”

The Panthers have seemingly turned a corner after some lean years for the program, with back-to-back 20-win seasons and have finished top five in the ACC both years. In the preseason, the Panthers were picked to finish seventh, a bit lower than the team’s internal expectations for themselves.

“Like coach said, we can feel one way about it, but we’re going to go do something about that,” Lowe said of the team’s preseason ranking. “We’re going to show the country why we’re one of the best teams in the country, but grateful for the program it’s the best it’s been in the last couple of years, grateful for that, but it’s still fuel to the fire.”