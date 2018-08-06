Over the years I've thought a lot about what makes a successful recruiting class. Certainly there are specific ways to evaluate a class, from stars to team rankings to offer sheets and more. And the ultimate judgment of a class is rendered three or four or five years down the road, when you see what those players have actually done.

That's why we do this article each year - Re-visionist history: Re-ranking the class of 2013 - it re-ranks the class with the benefit of seeing what the players actually do, and that gives the most honest assessment of whether or not a recruiting class was successful.

But in broad terms, if we were going to define a "successful recruiting class" before we've seen the players actually get on the team, what would be the terms of that definition? Like I said, I've thought about that a fair amount over the years, and here's what I've come up with.

A successful recruiting class:

1. Fills the needs at each position

2. Fills those needs with priority targets.

Every staff sets out with target numbers in mind for a class, whether it's one quarterback or two, one running back or two, three defensive ends or four, etc. If the staff is able to fill all of its target numbers with priority recruits - that is to say, without having to fall back to Plan B or Plan C prospects after missing out on top targets - then I would call it a successful recruiting class.

I think that's a fair definition. If you agree, then let's apply it to the 2019 class, which has obviously caused a lot of consternation lately.

Back up. The 2019 class hasn't caused a lot of consternation; rather, the last four commitments have. At the end of June, fans seemed to be feeling pretty good about Pitt's recruiting, what with an impressive run on Father's Day and some nice subsequent pickups. But the last four commitments - to wit, AJ Woods, Matt Goncalves, Jared Wayne and, most recently, Nick Malone - have caused some concern because, among the four of them, there is just one Power Five offer (other than Pitt, of course).

I understand why that is a concern. Setting aside Woods' sub-4.4 speed and Wayne's size and playmaking ability and the fact that Goncalves and Malone are both big, athletic tackle prospects (elements that could use a boost in Pitt's OL room), I understand that offer sheets rank pretty high among the factors that fans can use to evaluate recruits. Stars are imperfect, measureables can be unreliable and high school stats draw as much from the level of competition as they do from ability. But offer sheets are a unique kind of metric, a way to say, “How many successful college football coaches believe this recruit is capable of contributing to further success in college football?”

If you want to be at Alabama’s level, the thinking goes, then you should try to get the players that Alabama thinks are talented enough to keep Alabama at the Alabama level. And I think that’s plausible; I would not fault anyone for considering the offer sheet when evaluating a recruit, and I certainly look at it myself when I visit a recruit’s profile page.

But let’s go back to our definition of successful recruiting and consider: despite the offer sheets, is the Pitt staff filling its needs with priority targets?

As long as we’re accepting that definition, then the answer is yes.