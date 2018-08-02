Pitt picked up a commitment from Jared Wayne, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver out of Ontario, Canada, this week.

He earned his offer performing for the Pitt coaches at a prospect camp in June, and initially his plan was to move to Clearwater, Fla., and play for Clearwater Academy International to improve his recruiting profile and to earn more offers.

The more he thought about it, though, Wayne knew Pitt was the right place for him, and he pulled the trigger before his senior season.

“I talked to my parents, my coach and Pitt checked off all the boxes that I looked for in a school,” Wayne told Panther-Lair.com after he committed. “It’s close to home, so friends and family can come down. It’s just a program I am looking for, the coaching staff is great - it just really has everything I’m looking for.”

In addition to his offer from Pitt, Wayne held offers from South Florida, Bowling Green, and Old Dominion. He has been receiving interest from other schools and anticipates receiving more offers, but it shouldn’t matter: Pitt is where he wants to be.

“I’ve been in talks with a couple of schools, but no other schools have offered me yet. My coach thinks I’ll see more after this season,” Wayne said, but he added, “I know Pitt is the right choice.”

Playing for Clearwater Academy International benefited Pitt freshman Habukkuk Baldando, who went from a relative unknown before choosing Pitt last year over the likes of Michigan State, Nebraska and Central Florida. Wayne said that his head coach Jason Chinchar has a strong relationship with Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley, one of the coaches that helped in his recruitment.

Wayne credits a slew of coaches that played in his recruitment to Pitt - "Coach Kevin Sherman probably the most" - and mentioned Shawn Watson, Tim Salem and head coach Pat Narduzzi as being in contact.

“Coach Sherman would say I’m a priority. It feels good that they wanted me that bad, it feels good to finally make it happen.”

Wayne is the first wide receiver in Pitt’s class, and the staff may not be taking on many more after that.

“They weren’t supposed to take many receivers this class, probably only one, maybe two,” Wayne said. “I think that’s why they wanted me so badly, because they weren’t really recruiting many other receivers in this class.

“It feels good to be that guy in this class at receiver.”

Wayne was home in Canada when he called Pitt to make the commitment on Wednesday, but he's looking forward to his upcoming season in Florida. “It’s great, I’m loving it so far. It’s a great school, great city - I’m really having a good time so far.”

