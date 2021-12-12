Coaches and players stand out for Jenkins on official visit
Jayson Jenkins visited Pitt for the Panthers’ win over Clemson in October, but he was back in town over the weekend for his official visit, and the experience showed him everything he needed to see...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news