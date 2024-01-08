It is starting to become a regular occurrence on Monday afternoons, but for the fourth time in this 2023-24 college basketball season Bub Carrington has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week. Carrington, Pitt’s star freshman guard, produced 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists in a loss against North Carolina last Tuesday.

Carrington followed that up with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists in Pitt’s 83-70 win over Louisville on Saturday. In two games, Carrington averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The freshman from Baltimore has impressed big time in the first 15 games of his collegiate career and has made the best case out of anyone to date to be the league’s Rookie of the Year. His four weekly honors are just ahead of Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo, who has won the weekly award three times. Dennis Parker Jr. of NC State and Markus Burton have each collected the honor once.

Carrington managed to check off a new accomplishment last week during his impressive freshman campaign, as he scored 20 points in a game for the first time in his career in that game against the Tar Heels. Carrington and the team struggled shooting that night, but he did more than hold his own against RJ Davis, one of the league’s top veteran guards from UNC.

Carrington is now averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and five assists per game through the first half of the season. He is only player in the conference averaging at least 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game for the year. His five assists per game are currently second in the league, behind only Virginia’s Reece Beekman.

Carrington’s season is going from noteworthy to historic rather quickly. He is now the first Pitt player to win four separate conference rookie of the week honors since Chris Taft did it back in 2003-04. Sean Miller collected Big East Freshman of the Week honors three times back in 1998. Taft notched six Big East Freshman of the Week honors overall, which is a school record.

Pitt returns to action on Tuesday night as the Panthers welcome No. 11 Duke to the Petersen Events Center for a 9:00 p.m. tip. The Blue Devils are 11-3 on the year and have won six straight games entering tomorrow.

Duke is a talented team that also features some talented freshman guards in Jared McCain and Caleb Foster, two players who were both ranked in the top 20 nationally according to the rivals.com top 150 rankings. Carrington was ranked 94th in those same rankings.