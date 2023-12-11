Pitt won both of its games last week and two players did the bulk of the heavy lifting. For their efforts, Blake Hinson was named the ACC Player of the Week, while freshman Bub Carrington was named ACC Rookie of the Week, the third time he has collected the honor this year.

Hinson was brilliant in Pitt’s two games last week. He scored a career-high 29 points in the team’s 80-63 over West Virginia on Wednesday night, a game in which he set Pitt’s single-game three-point record with nine makes from deep. The senior forward followed that performance with 26 points and five rebounds in Pitt’s 82-71 over Canisus on Saturday.

Hinson woke on Monday morning as the ACC’s leading scorer. Through ten games this season, the Florida native is averaging 21.9 points per game. He has scored over 20 points in four straight games and has cleared that mark six times in ten games.

The Panthers’ forward has been extremely proficient from three-point range. On the season, Hinson has made 42 three-point field goals and is shooting them at a 46.7% clip. This marks the second time Hinson has collected the honor, as he was named co-ACC Player of the Week once last season.

Carrington has now been named ACC Rookie of the Week three times out of a possible five weeks during his spectacular freshman season. The freshman from Baltimore scored 16 points and issued nine assists in the Panthers’ win over West Virginia, the first true road game of Carrington’s career. On Saturday, he then posted 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the victory over Canisius.

Carrington is now averaging 14.9 points per game and 6.1 assists through the first ten games of college career. His 6.1 assists per game leads the ACC as well.

Pitt is now 7-3 on the season and will return to action on Saturday for a non-conference tilt against South Carolina State, set for 2:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center.