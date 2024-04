Pitt held its annual Blue-Gold game on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The Gold team defeated the Blue 17-10 to wrap up spring football for the year. Prior to the game, Pitt second year players Cruce Brookins and BJ Williams were named the winners of the Ed Conway award, given annually to the most improved players in the spring. Both Brookins and Williams met with the media, as well as starting quarterback Nate Yarnell and safety Donovan McMillon.

Here are videos from the postgame press conference