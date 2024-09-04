Ten things that stood out from yesterday's press conference
The new depth chart is out, and there's one name at the top. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the two-deep.
Pitt went into Week One with a quarterback competition. After Eli Holstein’s performance against Kent State on Saturday
Pitt's Week Two depth chart reflected a major move at the top plus more clarity at a number of positions.
Pat Narduzzi held his weekly press conference on Monday and recapped Saturday's win over Kent State and more.
Ten things that stood out from yesterday's press conference
The new depth chart is out, and there's one name at the top. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the two-deep.
Pitt went into Week One with a quarterback competition. After Eli Holstein’s performance against Kent State on Saturday