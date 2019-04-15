Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue-Gold Game slideshow: Part 1

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE FROM THE BLUE-GOLD GAME - FREE COMMITMENT ARTICLE: Statham finds 'the place for me' | Slideshow: Check out Pitt's new colors at Heinz Field |Recruiting rundown: Which top prospects were at Pitt's spring game? | Slideshow: Recruits at the Blue-Gold Game | Ohio WR prospect visits the spring game| FREE RUNDOWN: What did Pat Narduzzi think of the Blue-Gold Game? | Ford, Campbell, Tipton and Warren named most improved

Panther-Lair.com photographer has tons of photos from the Blue-Gold Game, and here's the first set of 70+ images from Saturday.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}