Pitt has its quarterback for the 2019 class.

On Sunday the Panthers filled the spot with Davis Beville. A 6’6” 205-pound quarterback from Greenville (SC), Beville committed to Pitt at the conclusion of his official visit.

Beville ranks as the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2019 and the No. 5 prospect in South Carolina. He chose Pitt over Power Five offers from Northwestern and Rutgers, and he was a top priority for Shawn Watson and the Panthers’ coaching staff since they became his first FBS offer last October.

Less than a week after getting his offer, Beville was in Pittsburgh to watch Pitt beat Virginia at Heinz Field, and he made a return trip this spring for an unofficial visit.

“I’m definitely very high on them,” Beville said after the spring visit. “I really enjoyed my time and enjoyed getting back there, and seeing how everything flows on a daily basis; it was really cool.

“I like the opportunities there. There is a good quarterback who is there - a couple good quarterbacks - and being able to come in and learn from those guys would be really cool. Plus, having the opportunity at practice to look over and see a Steelers player is really cool. And there are great opportunities in the city, too. It’s all pretty good with them.”

Beville was one of the standouts at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Charlotte this spring, impressing onlookers and analysts with his size and arm strength.

Last season, Beville led Greenville to a 12-2 record by throwing for 2,530 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions. And he can run, too; Beville referred to himself as “kind of like a second running back, honestly” and backed it up with nearly 400 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2017.

Beville is Pitt’s fourth commitment in the 2019 class and the second verbal pledge the Panthers have received on this official visit weekend. Miami (Fla.) Northwestern defensive tackle Calijah Kancey committed on Saturday, joining a class that included his Northwestern teammate Leslie Smith and JUCO tight end Travis Koontz.