It’s about players coming back, and on Friday, Pitt got some big news in that regard when tight end Gavin Bartholomew announced on social media that he’ll be back with the Panthers for 2024.

Bartholomew joined Pitt in the 2021 recruiting class and made an immediate impact, playing in all 14 games and starting eight while catching 28 passes on 29 targets for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors for his efforts and entered his sophomore season as the Panthers’ No. 1 tight end and with high expectations of being one of the team’s top contributors on offense.

But his targets only increased by seven and his receptions decreased by seven, resulting in 283 yards and just two touchdown catches.

In 2023, Bartholomew’s usage dropped again. He was targeted 27 times in 10 games and caught 18 passes for 326 yards and one score. His average of 18.1 yards per catch led all FBS tight ends who saw at least 25 targets, but it was still remarkably low usage for a player who seemed to have all-conference ability.

Now he’ll try one more time to play at that level at Pitt. The Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator this season, and while it remains to be seen who will be starting at quarterback, Bartholomew figures to be a key target in the passing game.