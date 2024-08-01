Ask the players: What will make the offense better in 2024?
Pitt's offense struggled mightily in 2023. Now, with a new coaching staff and a new scheme, the Panthers are optimistic about their chances this season.What gives the players confidence about the o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news