North Carolina had to be the most hyped 7-6 team in the nation last season. The Tar Heels opened the season with four wins in the first 10 games before beating Mercer, N.C. State and Temple to close the schedule on a winning streak. But their hype is less about the team's season-long performance and more about an individual: Sam Howell. As a freshman, Howell was sensational leading UNC at quarterback, and his name is being listed right behind Trevor Lawrence's as being among the tops at that position in the ACC. In today's installment of Around the Coastal, TarHeelIllustrated.com publisher Andrew Jones gives us an early look at UNC in 2020.

3 Prominent Storylines Returning Offensive production

The Tar Heels return prolific quarterback Sam Howell (3,641 yards, 38 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.3 percent), it’s top two running backs (Michael Carter, 1,003 yards, Javonte Williams, 933 yards), and its top nine receivers, including 1,000-yard guys Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. Four starters back on the OL

Charlie Heck is off to the NFL, but UNC returns its other four starters and the staff believes it will have more depth in the unit that the program has had in years. Defense still marked by questions

UNC’s defense was solid last season but it lost by far its two best interior linemen and was so-so at best at end, so questions abound up front, and for Jay Bateman’s defense to work it must at least be dependably solid up front. Depth at linebacker is also a question. The secondary will be the strength on that side of the ball. 3 Biggest Departures Charlie Heck, LT

He was the leader of a young, untested group and is also an NFL-caliber player. The new left tackle will be a true sophomore who only played on extra point and field goal teams. Jason Strowbridge, DL

Strowbridge was so good he lined up at end a lot, too. He was a vocal leader of the defense and also led by example. And he just made plays. He had a terrific NFL combine elevating his stock. Aaron Crawford, DT

Crawford was an anchor in the middle of the defensive line. He consumed blockers and was a constant, often playing nearly 85-90 percent of the snaps in games. He will be extremely difficult to replace.