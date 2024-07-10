Anatomy of a position: How did Pitt's QB roster come together?
It's always interesting to trace the origins of a position group, and Pitt's quarterback roster for 2024 has more than a little intrigue.Today, we're looking at the history of Pitt's quarterback ro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news