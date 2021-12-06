ACC championship wrap-up: All the coverage from Pitt's win in Charlotte

Pitt won the 2021 ACC Championship Game with a 45-21 defeat of Wake Forest on Saturday. In case you missed anything, here's a full rundown of our coverage from the game.

- Led by a stout defense and an offense that produced five touchdowns, the Panthers knocked off Atlantic Division champ Wake Forest to win the conference title.

- Here's the full box score from the game, including all stats and play-by-play.

- Pat Narduzzi and Kenny Pickett met the media after the game to talk about the win. Here's video.

- Here's the full transcript of everything Pickett and Narduzzi said after the game.

- When the game ended, we went live for a special late-night edition of the Panther-Lair Post-Game Show to react to Pitt's win, the ACC title, the future and more.

- Panther-Lair.com's Jim Hammett was In Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game, and here are five things that stood out to him in the win.

- Pitt's ACC championship was a long time coming for the players, the coaches and, perhaps most of all, the fans.

- To beat Wake Forest, Pitt's defense had to step up. And step up, they did.

- Pitt was well-represented on the field at Bank of America Stadium, but the Panthers also showed up in the stands, where thousands of Pitt fans filled the seats with blue. The players on the field definitely took notice.

- Here's a slideshow of 32 photos from Pitt's win In the ACC Championship Game.

- And here's another slideshow with 59 more photos from the game.

- After beating Wake Forest to win the ACC Championship Game, Pitt moved to No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings and earned a date with Michigan State in the 2021 Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Pitt to face Michigan State in the Peach Bowl

- Pat Narduzzi and Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker met the media on Sunday to preview the Peach Bowl. Here's a full rundown of what they said.

Narduzzi and Tucker on the Peach Bowl and more