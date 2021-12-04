Pitt takes the lead on a 58-yard run by Pickett

CHARLOTTE — Pitt and Wake Forest are ready to take the field in the ACC Championship. Wake Forest won the toss and deferred, and Pitt will start with the ball on offense.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Wake Forest 0 13:42

UP — Kenny Pickett 58 run

Kenny Pickett has done most of his damage through the air this season, but Pitt's Heisman hopeful quarterback showed off the wheels on the fifth play of the game. On a third and five, Pickett darted up the middle on a scramble and looked like he was ready to slide, but he opted to keep on running right into the end zone.