The best game of Kenny Pickett’s career has now been recognized as the best in the ACC and one of the best in the nation.

The conference announced on Monday that Pickett had been named Quarterback of the Week for his play in Pitt’s 34-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. In addition to that, the Manning Award named Pickett one of eight “Stars of the Week.”

The honors come after Pickett set career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns to lead the win over the Deacons. With the Panthers’ prolific running game being held in check, the sophomore quarterback took over, completing 23-of-30 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

All three of his touchdown passes came in the second half as Pitt was battling back from a 10-6 halftime deficit.

This was the first time Pickett has been named ACC Quarterback of the Week; his only other recognition from the conference came after the upset win over Miami last season when Pickett, in his first career start, accounted for all three of Pitt’s touchdowns. That performance did catch the attention of the Manning Award, who named him one of the “Stars of the Week.”

In his first season as Pitt’s full-time starting quarterback, Pickett has thrown for 1,695 yards, 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions on 62.1% completions. He hasn’t thrown a pick since the Syracuse game in early October - a streak of 110 consecutive passes - and he has thrown six touchdown passes in the last four games.

Heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Miami, Pitt is 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, having clinched the Coastal Division title and a spot in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 1, where the Panthers will face No. 2 Clemson.