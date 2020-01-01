With the end of the decade at hand, we’re looking back over the last 10 years of Pitt football. Here’s the all-decade team on offense.

QUARTERBACK - Nathan Peterman

Peterman more or less seems like the obvious answer, but there was actually some decent competition for this spot. Tom Savage had a pretty good season in 2013, throwing for 2,958 yards and 21 touchdowns, but it was only one year. And Tino Sunseri rather quietly had one of the best stat lines of any Pitt quarterback ever when he put up 3,288 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2012. But Peterman gets the nod, and it’s pretty hard to dispute: in two seasons as Pitt’s starting quarterback, he led the Panthers to a 13-10 record with 5,142 yards, 47 touchdowns and 15 picks. And, of course, he was running the offense when Pitt knocked off Penn State at Heinz Field and upset Clemson on the road. That performance against the Tigers alone - 308 yards, 5 touchdowns - puts Peterman ahead of anything any other Pitt quarterback did this decade.

RUNNING BACK - James Conner

Another obvious selection, Conner is clearly the running back to pick as Pitt’s best in the decade. Ray Graham and Dion Lewis both played in the 2010’s, as did Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison, but Conner was the superior player in almost every way. He finished his career as Pitt No. 2 on the all-time rushing list, trailing only Tony Dorsett. His 1,765 yards in 2014 rank No. 4 on the all-time single-season list. And he set the ACC record for career scoring with 56 touchdowns. Conner was a beast on the field and an inspiration off it.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tyler Boyd, Devin Street

Like Peterman and Conner, Boyd is an easy choice for this list. His three seasons at Pitt rank Nos. 2, 3 and 4 on the all-time single-season receptions list, and it’s not a surprise that by the time he was done, he was the Panthers’ all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. There have only been nine 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Pitt history and Boyd has two of them (Larry Fitzgerald is the only other Panther with more than one). He’s one of the best players in Pitt history and quite possibly the best player to suit up for the Panthers this decade (at least on offense).

Street gets the nod for the other receiver spot because he actually finished his career as Pitt’s all-time leading receiver, a record he held for two years until Boyd broke it. But Street was the Panthers’ leader in receptions and receiving yards in the two years between Jonathan Baldwin and Boyd, and when Boyd arrived in 2013, he made for a nasty duo with Street. While Boyd led the team with 85 catches for 1,174 yards and seven touchdowns, Street was no slouch, catching 51 for 854 and seven more scores. Street still sits at No. 2 on Pitt’s all-time receiving list and No. 4 in all-time receiving yardage.

TIGHT END - Scott Orndoff

This was a close one, because there is definitely a case to be made for JP Holtz, who was maybe the best all-around tight end Pitt has had this century. Orndoff and Holtz both had good careers at Pitt, but Orndoff gets the slight nod due to averaging one touchdown on every 4.5 receptions. He caught 58 passes for 897 yards and 13 scores over his career, including 10 touchdowns in his final two seasons. Then again, Holtz caught 81 for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns, so maybe he’s the better selection. Either way, you can’t really go wrong.

LEFT TACKLE - Adam Bisnowaty

Bisnowaty has something in common with a few of the guys who made the all-decade team on the offensive line: he played in 2014 and 2016, when Pitt’s lines were fairly dominant. He started 43 games over the course of four seasons and was a two-time All-ACC selection.

LEFT GUARD - Dorian Johnson

Johnson got thrown into the fire as a freshman when he played in 12 games and made three starts, but the experience benefited him and he started 40 consecutive games, a streak that began with the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl and continued through every game over the final three seasons of his career. After his senior season in 2016, Johnson became Pitt’s first All-American on the offensive line in 22 years and was also named to the All-ACC first team.

CENTER - Jimmy Morrissey

Pitt had some decent centers in the 2010’s - Alex Officer and Artie Rowell were both solid players - but Morrissey has emerged as the Panthers’ best this decade as he went from walking on as a freshman to starting at center as a redshirt freshman to All-ACC third-team honors as a redshirt sophomore to first-team all-conference this season.

RIGHT GUARD - Matt Rotheram

Alex Bookser was considered for this spot, but Rotheram gets the nod. He started 40 games in his career at Pitt, with most of those coming at right guard, and he was the first Panther to win the ACC’s weekly offensive lineman of the week award (he got it after the season opener in 2014).

RIGHT TACKLE - Brian O’Neill

After O’Neill moved from tight end to the offensive line in the summer of 2015, he was an ironman for Pitt. The Delaware native started 37 consecutive games and even scored two touchdowns in his career. He went on to be a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

ALL-PURPOSE - Maurice Ffrench

Ffrench wasn’t really an all-purpose weapon like Quadree Henderson (the other player under consideration for this spot), but in lieu of naming three receivers, we’ll give Ffrench the all-purpose nod since he did score four non-receiving touchdowns in his career. Those four came prior to 2019, though, and that was when he put himself in the record books, catching 96 passes - more than any player in Pitt history. Ffrench passed Larry Fitzgerald’s record of 92, and while he had a little more than half the yards that Fitzgerald put up in 2003 (Fitzgerald had 1,672; Ffrench had 850), the sheer volume of Ffrench’s work this season can’t be overlooked. Ffrench is also No. 8 on Pitt’s all-time receiving list with 156 career receptions.