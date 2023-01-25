Jake Grimm checks in as a 6'4" and 280-pound offensive linemen in the class of 2024. Grimm is out of Gahanna Lincoln High near Columbus. He had visited Pitt last year for a game visit, but over the weekend he was in town for the team's junior day and got a more expansive view of Pitt football.

“I enjoyed it a lot," Grimm told Panther-Lair.com about his experience. "I went with the dudes from my school, so we went to the basketball game and the coaches showed a lot of love to us. The tour and the facilities, it was just amazing.”

Grimm enjoyed seeing the campus, facilities, and the basketball game, but one of the things that stood out about the visit was the coaches. He got to spend a lot of time with them, and how they approached the visit was a highlight for him.

“Everyone I talked to was outgoing," he said of the Pitt coaches. "You can tell they love doing what they do. The facilities is like, anything you could ask for is there. I spent some time with Coach Manalac and I sat right next to the defensive coordinator, Coach Bates at the basketball game.”

Manalac is also from the Columbus area, so Grimm says he can relate to him for sure. He also got to spend some time with Dave Borbely, Pitt's offensive line coach. While it was a brief meeting, he liked Borbely's coaching style.

"Coach Borbely started telling about how the formations with the O-Line, and I definitely could comprehend and understand how they coach there," Grimm said.

Pitt has not offered Grimm, but if one were to come, the Panthers would instantly become one of his top schools. He does not have a power-five offer yet, as most of his current opportunities are from the MAC.

“That would be huge for me," Grimm said on the potential of a Pitt offer. “I can tell they are on the up in winning. I could definitely see myself competing there and just being ACC Champions, I can just tell they are heading in the right direction under Coach Narduzzi.”

In addition to his offers and Pitt, Grimm said the Ohio State coaches stopped by his school to watch him work out, and schools like Duke and Wisconsin are beginning to show interest as well. It's still early in the decision making process, but he has an idea of what he's looking for in a school.

“I just want go where I’m most comfortable and where I can trust and have the best relationship with," he said.

Grimm helped Lincoln to a 13-2 record in 2022. He felt he had plenty of personal growth and that has been reflective of all the interest he has been receiving.

“My sophomore year to my junior year I really improved a lot," he said. "I realized what I could really do in football. I think my junior season went pretty well. I made all-conference and all-district.”