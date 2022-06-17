2024 DB Woseley gets back down to Pitt
Kenneth Woseley is a 5’11” and 160-pound cornerback out of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia for the class of 2024. Woseley already holds an offer from Pitt, but returned over the weekend with teamma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news