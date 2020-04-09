News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Ohio QB has early offer from Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Drew Allar is a 6'5" and 210-pound quarterback out of Medina High School in Ohio. He assumed the starting role for his team midway through his sophomore season last year and dazzled with 23 touchdo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}