18 Pitt players walk on Senior Day
Saturday was the 2022 home finale for the Pitt football team, which means it was also Senior Day. In all, 18 seniors participated In the Senior Day festivities pre-game. Here's a rundown of those 18.
QB Derek Kyler
QB Nick Patti
RB Vincent Davis
OL Owen Drexel
OL Gabe Houy
OL Jake Kradel
OL Marcus Minor
OL Dakota Peters
OL Blake Zubovic
DE Deslin Alexandre
DE Habakkuk Baldonado
DE Chris Maloney
DE John Morgan
LB Myles Canton
LB Tylar Wiltz
S Erick Hallett
S Judson Tallandier
K Sam Scarton
Of course, participation in Senior Day does not necessarily mean those players are set on not returning next season. 12 of those 18 players do have the option to come back for another year of eligibility (mostly as super seniors - the designation for players using an extra year granted by the NCAA due to being on a roster during the COVID year of 2020).
The six players from those 18 who cannot return next year are quarterback Derek Kyler, offensive linemen Owen Drexel, Gabe Houy and Marcus Minor and defensive end Deslin Alexandre. The rest will have the option to come back.
Beyond those 18, Pitt has 11 additional seniors who will face a decision of whether they want to return to the Panthers for one more year in 2023. While none of these 11 participated in Senior Day, those who have spoken publicly have said they have not made a decision yet.
QB Kedon Slovis
RB C'Bo Flemister
WR Jared Wayne
DT Tyler Bentley
DT Devin Danielson
DT David Green
LB SirVocea Dennis
LB Brandon George
LB Shayne Simon
CB Marquis Williams
CB A.J. Woods