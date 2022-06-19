Zipperer: 'I felt comfortable there'
Daidren Zipperer is one of the fast rising wide receiver prospects in the class of 2023. Zipperer only had a few offers entering the spring, but now sits with over 20 offers to date. Pitt was one o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news