Ziglor collects his first ACC offer
James Ziglor is a 5'11" and 185-pound athlete out of Kennesaw (Ga). Ziglor was a driving force on both sides of the ball as he helped Harrison High School to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class-6A st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news