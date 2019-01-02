Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Younger McGowens making his own name

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Getting Trey McGowens to move up a year and attend Pitt early has been one of the biggest accomplishments for the current staff thus far. His impact, along with the advancement of Au'Diese Toney an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}