Younger McGowens making his own name
Getting Trey McGowens to move up a year and attend Pitt early has been one of the biggest accomplishments for the current staff thus far. His impact, along with the advancement of Au'Diese Toney an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news