Young FSU no match for Pitt; Panthers win 3-1

The fourth-ranked Pitt Panthers easily handled a young Florida State squad 3-1 on Sunday, improving their record to 17-1 on the season, 7-1 in the ACC.

Pitt started off slow in its win at Miami on Friday, but looked unstoppable in the first set Sunday. A string of kills from Pitt newcomers Serena Gray and Leketor Member-Meneh gave the Panthers a 9-6 lead, and they never looked back.

Aided by a plethora of Florida State service errors, Pitt took the first game 25-21. But the Seminoles wouldn’t give up idly, entering the second set with a newfound fire.

Florida State significantly increased its aggression, jumping out to a 7-4 lead off of five quick kills. The Seminole’s towering defense started to show up at the net, swarming every swing Pitt made. To make matters worse, Pitt lost multiple points to simple miscommunications, letting balls softly in between teammates.

Trailing 21-17 in the second frame, Member-Meneh decided to take things into her own hands. The Missouri transfer put away three kills in a short span, helping the Panthers surge to a 5-0 run that tied the set at 23. But Florida State’s Sydney Conley and Emma Clothier stabilized the Seminoles with back-to-back kills to even the match at one set apiece.

The Panthers may have bent in that set, but they surely did not break. They put together an all-around clinic in the fourth frame, clicking in the serving, hitting, passing, and defending departments.

Pitt cruised to a 24-12 set point opportunity, and Panther captain Lund thought she had ended the game with an emphatic kill, but the official ruled it out to Lund’s disapproval. She didn’t harp on it long though, putting away the next ball she received to give Pitt a 2-1 match lead.

Absent from the majority of Pitt’s win against Miami, senior middle blocker Sabrina Starks returned for a crucial role against the Seminoles. The 6-foot-2 All-ACC standout made her presence felt in the third game, posting five blocks and a kill.

After the lopsided third game, Pitt had made its talent advantage clear. Pitt fifth-year senior captain Kayla Lund, who struggled to find a rhythm early on, had gotten into a comfort zone. The Seminoles didn’t stand much of a chance.

Florida State kept it close early in the fourth set, but a string of kills from Lund, Starks, Member-Meneh and junior middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo put the Panthers up 14-7. The Seminoles couldn’t find an answer, and Pitt coasted to a match-clinching 25-14 set win.

The Panthers will continue their road stretch against Notre Dame on Friday, before battling No. 2 Louisville next Sunday.